Lawmakers across US move to include young people in voting
In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, addresses lawmakers at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. In an effort to increase voter participation by targeting teenagers, Low has authored a measure to lower the voting age to 17. less In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, addresses lawmakers at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Sat
|Sexyprofessorx
|32
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Sat
|J E Hoover
|39
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|BeenThereBefore
|32
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC