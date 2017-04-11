Kings rookies share thoughts on their...

Kings rookies share thoughts on their first season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

The rookies were undoubtedly one of the highlights of what was otherwise another disappointing season. The Kings haven't had this much youth in a long time and we got to see glimpses of real potential from all of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) 2 hr Ex-mrs Miller 68
News Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06) 3 hr Your Service Prov... 4
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... 4 hr Your Service Prov... 3
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 4 hr Your Service Prov... 38
medical professional & doctor dating 5 hr Roudy the Weird 8
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) 20 hr DeMarcusLeTrevis 43
Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 2017 Fri rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC