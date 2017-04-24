Judge intends to permit California hi...

Judge intends to permit California high-speed rail funding, reject Kings County challenge

12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

This Feb. 26, 2015, photo shows a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train, displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei said in a tentative ruling, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that he intends to dismiss a lawsuit by opponents that would have blocked the California High Speed Rail Authority from spending about $1.25 billion in bonds sold last week.

