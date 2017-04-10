Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedo...

Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video had Fresno arrest warrant

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. This police dashcam video contains language viewers may find offensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 43 min Lt Calley 5
OnePlus Data Recovery- Recover Photos, Contacts... 46 min rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 48 min Big Pud 31
Thug Punks Invade Party & Go to Jail 6 hr Thug Buster 1
medical professional & doctor dating 6 hr Your Mom Does Don... 4
Dirty Snapchat usernames 9 hr Lisa 31
Top 5 Best Android Recovery Software to Restore... 16 hr rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC