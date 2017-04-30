Janet Napolitano braces for showdown in Sacramento over UC 'slush fund'
When former Arizona governor and then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano was tapped to head the University of California nearly four years ago, supporters touted her political stature and experience running another unwieldy bureaucracy. Hiring a politician rather than an academic was a strategic choice: The powerhouse research university, with more than 230,000 students, needed to make inroads in Sacramento after losing $1 billion in state funding during a painful recession.
