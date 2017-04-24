Hundreds of Muslims Gather at Capitol to Advocate for Inclusive California
Seven hundred Muslims from across California gathered Monday for the 6th Annual Muslim Day at the State Capitol in Sacramento. "We have an opportunity for citizens to come out, and really speak with our legislators and have our voices heard," civil rights attorney Saad Sweilem said.
