How 2 California Republicans are thri...

How 2 California Republicans are thriving in Democratic Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The 80-member California Assembly has 55 Democrats and 25 Republicans. If the assembly were a voting district, it would be 68.75 percent registered Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 33 min Eliot Rosewater 42
In Love with my Mom 40 min Unca Remus 5
Dirty Snapchat usernames 3 hr Des 34
How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ... 15 hr YuliaKarymova 3
Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 20 hr rachelhot 1
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android Mon YuliaKarymova 3
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC