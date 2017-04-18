How 2 California Republicans are thriving in Democratic Sacramento
The 80-member California Assembly has 55 Democrats and 25 Republicans. If the assembly were a voting district, it would be 68.75 percent registered Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|33 min
|Eliot Rosewater
|42
|In Love with my Mom
|40 min
|Unca Remus
|5
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Des
|34
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|15 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|20 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Mon
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC