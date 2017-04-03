Housing in West Sacramentoa s Bridge District in High Demand
A few years ago when Mollie Nelson was trying to sell her first home in The Bridge District near Raley Field in West Sacramento, she really didn't know what to expect. Today she says she's blown away by how much people want to call the recently developed neighborhood their home.
