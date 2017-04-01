Hit-and-Run Driver Leads Deputy on Chase Before Crashing Through Concrete Sign
The car wash sign on the corner of 47th Avenue and Sampson Boulevard fell to ruins when the driver plowed through and knocked over one of its concrete columns. Sgt. Tony Turbull of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department told FOX40 that a deputy was chasing the suspect after hit a tow truck and left the scene.
Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
