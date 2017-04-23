Highway 50 Over Sacramento River Need...

Highway 50 Over Sacramento River Needs to be Repaved Again After First Fix Fails

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Highway 50 over the Sacramento River will need to be repaved again. According to Caltrans, the resurfacing job on the Pioneer Bridge has failed and not it must be removed and replaced for possibly more than three times the original cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... 3 hr Cassatty 2
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 hr LaurenRudd02 37
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 10 hr RiccardoFire 47
In Love with my Mom 14 hr Gomer Piles 6
News Bill supporting renewable energy advances Sat Solarman 1
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Sat Your Service Prov... 95
medical doctor and adderral Fri Dr Death 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC