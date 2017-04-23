Highway 50 Over Sacramento River Needs to be Repaved Again After First Fix Fails
Highway 50 over the Sacramento River will need to be repaved again. According to Caltrans, the resurfacing job on the Pioneer Bridge has failed and not it must be removed and replaced for possibly more than three times the original cost.
