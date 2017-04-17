Here's where most jaywalking citations are issued in Sacramento
Deadly car crashes involving pedestrians are on the rise, police said in a news release Monday. In 2016, 18 pedestrians were killed and 9 have died so far, this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|42 min
|Abeula Cabama
|41
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|6 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|10 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|12 hr
|Bosshog
|33
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Mon
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Apr 15
|BeenThereBefore
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC