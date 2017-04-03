Gunning for approval: As Sacramento sheriff eases application process ...

Since November 1, 2016, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has been using an online system to consider applications for permits to carry concealed weapons, what are known as CCWs. Tested for a month prior to its official adoption, the new PermitDirector system operates through a deal with Permitium LLC, which the county board of supervisors retroactively approved funding for earlier this month.

