Gunning for approval: As Sacramento sheriff eases application process ...
Since November 1, 2016, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has been using an online system to consider applications for permits to carry concealed weapons, what are known as CCWs. Tested for a month prior to its official adoption, the new PermitDirector system operates through a deal with Permitium LLC, which the county board of supervisors retroactively approved funding for earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|15 min
|Mixedguy101
|26
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|8
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Wed
|Roudy the Sevente...
|44
|Trump Eats Detainees
|Tue
|Luz Morales
|4
|We need your answers!
|Tue
|Michellegerman
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport...
|Apr 2
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC