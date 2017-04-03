Governor's Rally For More Infrastruct...

Governor's Rally For More Infrastructure Spending Wednesday In Sacramento

A vote is tentatively expected for later today on Governor Jerry Brown's proposal to increase the gas tax, and other vehicle fees, to raise an additional $5-billion for roads. The Associated Press reports that the Governor and top Democratic lawmakers have been pressing fellow Democrats, and moderate Republicans, to support the legislation.

