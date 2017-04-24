Gas taxes have been siphoned away fro...

Gas taxes have been siphoned away from road repairs for years: Mike Morrell

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

For years, Sacramento Democrats have been laser-focused on raising taxes. Echoing Ronald Reagan's famous observation about government's view of the economy, their mission statement should read: “If it moves, tax it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) 1 hr Fucisil 34
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 3 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 49
Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen 3 hr JoannePark 3
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 6 hr Samson 6
Dirty Snapchat usernames 6 hr lunatwil 40
Snapchat me: Control me : jjoens75 10 hr Jjoens75 1
News Sacramento TV Icon Harry Martin Dies (Feb '08) 14 hr 8 all 55
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC