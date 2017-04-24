Friends remember 86-year-old woman killed in N. Highlands track attack
The North Highlands community home to the victims of a deadly attack on a high school track is mourning the loss of a friend and hoping for the speedy recovery of another. As questions mount about what led to the attack, who would commit it and why it was carried out, lifelong neighbors of the victims demand justice.
