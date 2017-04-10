Friends Question Police Use of Force ...

Friends Question Police Use of Force During Sacramento Mana s Arrest

There was a dramatic police take down of a young black man on the streets of Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood -- a take down followed up by what appears to be only police fists flying in the face of that same young man on the ground. Naomi Montaie says she was in shock and recorded that video, posting it to Facebook because she felt everything she saw was wrong.

