Friends hail woman, 86, killed trying to stop attack as hero

A young man was identified Friday as the suspect in the sexual assault and beating death of an 86-year-old California woman remembered as a hero by investigators and neighbors after she used a walking stick to try to stop an attack on her friend. Neven Glen Butler, 18, was arrested the same day he was detained in an unrelated assault of a 92-year-old woman a few miles away, Sacramento sheriff's Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.