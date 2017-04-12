Friends, Family Paint Mural Honoring Sacramento Artist
A mural honoring Daniel Osterhoff is being painted on the side of Black Black hair salon at 16th and X streets in midtown Sacramento. It's the last place Osterhoff installed his art.
