Former tribal leader in Northern California gets death penalty for 2014 killings
The former leader of a small Native American tribe in Northern California was sentenced to death Monday for fatally shooting four people and trying to kill two others at a 2014 tribal meeting considering her eviction. Cherie Rhoades, 47, shook her head as she listened to Judge Candace Beason read the sentence during a three-hour hearing in Modoc County Superior Court, the Sacramento Bee reported .
