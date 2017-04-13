Former Sacramento Roller Rink Gets Transformed into a Music Incubator
Calling all aspiring music sensations -- Sacramento will soon be home to one of the most state-of-the-art music studios in the world. "Instead of an oddity, we want people to say, 'They're from Sacramento!' Like when people are like, 'Oh yeah, they're from Nashville or Austin!'" Greg Kennedy, owner of The Rink Studios and Kevlyn Investments said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 2017
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Black lover
|41
|How to Recover Deleted/Lost Files from Android ...
|6 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|33
|Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide.
|22 hr
|pablo
|6
|medical professional & doctor dating
|22 hr
|dyer county
|7
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|22 hr
|dyer county
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC