Former Sacramento Roller Rink Gets Tr...

Former Sacramento Roller Rink Gets Transformed into a Music Incubator

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Calling all aspiring music sensations -- Sacramento will soon be home to one of the most state-of-the-art music studios in the world. "Instead of an oddity, we want people to say, 'They're from Sacramento!' Like when people are like, 'Oh yeah, they're from Nashville or Austin!'" Greg Kennedy, owner of The Rink Studios and Kevlyn Investments said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 2017 1 hr rachelhot 1
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) 1 hr Black lover 41
How to Recover Deleted/Lost Files from Android ... 6 hr Cassatty 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 15 hr Your Service Prov... 33
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 22 hr pablo 6
medical professional & doctor dating 22 hr dyer county 7
News Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h... 22 hr dyer county 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC