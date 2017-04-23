Former Los Rios Officer to Stand Trial for Raping 5 Women While on Duty
A former Los Rios Police officer has been ordered by a judge to stand trial for raping five women while on duty. The Daily Journal in San Mateo reports a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Friday ordered 32-year-old Noah Winchester to trial.
