Firefighters: Unattended candle may h...

Firefighters: Unattended candle may have caused fatal White City house fire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

The cause of a White City fire that killed a man who rescued his wife and niece has been determined to be "unintentional" by an investigator. Firefighters were sent to the 3000-block of Dodge Road on January 14 for a reported structure fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 6 hr Solarman 8
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 13 hr Roudy the Sevente... 44
Trump Eats Detainees Tue Luz Morales 4
We need your answers! Tue Michellegerman 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames Tue Zzz123 25
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bigdick Obama 29
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Apr 2 Oh No You Di-nt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sacramento County was issued at April 05 at 2:17PM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC