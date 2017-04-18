Fire at Sacramento school determined to be arson
Arson was the cause of a fire that damaged several classrooms at a south Sacramento middle school, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said Wednesday. Investigators were at James Rutter Middle School after an early morning fire ripped through six classrooms and a teachers' workplace April 6 .
