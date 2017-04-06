Fire at James Rutter Middle School in South Sacramento
Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at James Rutter Middle School off of Power Inn Road in South Sacramento. Authorities first received a call for a burglary around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
