Fighting for change: Sacramento Police Department publicly rebukes...
In a rare and public rebuke , the Sacramento Police Department suspended an officer Monday night for his "unacceptable" role in the beating of a pedestrian hours earlier in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. On Tuesday, the department also announced the officer might face criminal actions for his conduct.
