Fighting for change: Sacramento Polic...

Fighting for change: Sacramento Police Department publicly rebukes...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

In a rare and public rebuke , the Sacramento Police Department suspended an officer Monday night for his "unacceptable" role in the beating of a pedestrian hours earlier in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. On Tuesday, the department also announced the officer might face criminal actions for his conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
medical professional & doctor dating 1 hr single dating 6
How to Recover Deleted Call Logs from Android o... 2 hr rachelhot 1
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 9 hr Lt Calley 5
OnePlus Data Recovery- Recover Photos, Contacts... 9 hr rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 9 hr Big Pud 31
Thug Punks Invade Party & Go to Jail 15 hr Thug Buster 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 18 hr Lisa 31
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,256,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC