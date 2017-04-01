Family Pleads for Return of Bikes Stolen from Boys Competing in AMSOIL Arenacross
The boys, ages 10 and 12, had their five bikes taken when someone stole the truck and trailer they were in from a Sacramento hotel parking lot. "Big jumps, just corners, challenge," Cody told FOX40 that while it's impressive for riders of any age, he has been riding since he was 3-years-old.
Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
