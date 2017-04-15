Family, Friends Remember Janet Mejia as Investigators Piece Together Her Murder
Heartbroken, devastated and helpless, Elvia Gutierrez and Mari Bobadilla said they wish they could have done more for their 28-year-old friend. Mejia recently graduated from Sacramento State and studied deaf education with the goal of becoming an interpreter.
