Facing the legacy: Sacramento sees huge community response to black infant mortality rates
More than 400 people filled the South Sacramento Christian Center last week for a summit meant to address the shocking rate of black child deaths in the region. "African-American children in Sacramento County die at twice the rate as any other ethnicity throughout the county," Kindra Montgomery-Block, a program director for Sierra Health Foundation, told the audience.
