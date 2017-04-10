Drug deal leads to shooting, crash in...

Drug deal leads to shooting, crash in Arden neighborhood

16 hrs ago

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a gunshot victim was found in a vehicle that crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said. John Charleston, 25, of Sacramento, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting Monday afternoon.

Sacramento, CA

