Dirty money: Sacramento sewer district to pay $225,000 after spills
The Sacramento Area Sewer District will pay the state $223,539 in fines for 80 sewage spills in creeks and waters leading to the Sacramento River over three and a half years. The largest spill occurred in October 2015, when a temporary pipe that contractor Weston Construction Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samsung Galaxy S8 File Recovery
|3 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Vincent
|5,455
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Wed
|Chicagoan by Birth
|10
|Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bob Is Gay
|44
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC