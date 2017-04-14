Daily News HomePage for Friday, April 14
Students of Tru School, a private K-6 school in Palo Alto, perform a dance to the folk song, "Sacramento," to depict the life of gold miners as part of a play on Friday, April 7, 2017, about Palo Alto's history. "The Story of Palo Alto" was written by Head of School Theodore Timpson and guides viewers through the histories of Palo Alto, Stanford University, Silicon Valley and East Palo Alto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|23 min
|J E Hoover
|39
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|BeenThereBefore
|32
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06)
|8 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|8 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|medical professional & doctor dating
|10 hr
|Roudy the Weird
|8
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Fri
|DeMarcusLeTrevis
|43
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC