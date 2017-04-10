Couple charged in connection with J-5...

Couple charged in connection with J-59 Crash

A Sonora doctor and his wife turned themselves in to authorities Monday after being formally charged in connection with an Oct. 21 multi-vehicle crash on J-59 near Bonds Flat Road that left three people dead and three people injured. Danny Anderson faces charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving causing injury or death, destroying or concealing evidence and obstructing a police investigation.

