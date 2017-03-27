Corcoran readies for possible flood w...

Corcoran readies for possible flood when Tulare Lake fills with snowmelt

Sales of flood insurance are booming here because of fears that the old Tulare Lake will fill when snowmelt comes crashing down the Kaweah, Kings and Tule rivers and pools in the lowest point in the San Joaquin Valley. Although a levee protects Corcoran , local officials started to worry about flooding when a survey in February showed that it had sunk two feet in two years due to land subsidence.

