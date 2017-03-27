Corcoran readies for possible flood when Tulare Lake fills with snowmelt
Sales of flood insurance are booming here because of fears that the old Tulare Lake will fill when snowmelt comes crashing down the Kaweah, Kings and Tule rivers and pools in the lowest point in the San Joaquin Valley. Although a levee protects Corcoran , local officials started to worry about flooding when a survey in February showed that it had sunk two feet in two years due to land subsidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|94
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|6 hr
|Luz Morales
|5
|Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport...
|11 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|17 hr
|CORRELATION
|1
|Recover Lost Videos from Samsung Galaxy S7
|Fri
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Fri
|Kelly Conway Tweety
|39
|Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung Galaxy S7
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Mar 29
|Mavis Fernley
|7,095
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC