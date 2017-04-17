City to Replace Wooden Old Sacramento Boardwalk with Concrete
The City of Sacramento is moving forward with a plan to replace the wooden boardwalk in Old Sacramento with concrete. City officials say the project will be completed in six sections, so businesses along the boardwalk can stay open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|1 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|6 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|7 hr
|Bosshog
|33
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|11 hr
|Unca Remus
|40
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|23 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Apr 15
|BeenThereBefore
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC