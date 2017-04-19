City Leaders Hope to See Driverless Cars on the Streets of Sacramento by Next Year
An announcement came from three big Sacramento leaders hoping to help pioneer what could be a huge new tech industry. Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive all say there will be driverless cars on the streets of Sacramento within the next year.
