Citing Trump uncertainty, Sacramento ...

Citing Trump uncertainty, Sacramento County looks to take cautious...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Sacramento County planners took a cautious approach to regulating recreational cannabis in their recommendation to the Board of Supervisors last week. The Planning and Design Commission voted unanimously - with the exception of Commissioner Teresa Stanley, who was absent - last Monday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors amend the county's zoning code on April 11. The code change would bring the county in line with California's Proposition 64, approved by voters last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 11 hr Solarman 8
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 17 hr Roudy the Sevente... 44
Trump Eats Detainees Tue Luz Morales 4
We need your answers! Tue Michellegerman 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames Tue Zzz123 25
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bigdick Obama 29
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Apr 2 Oh No You Di-nt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC