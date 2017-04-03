Citing Trump uncertainty, Sacramento County looks to take cautious...

Sacramento County planners took a cautious approach to regulating recreational cannabis in their recommendation to the Board of Supervisors last week. The Planning and Design Commission voted unanimously - with the exception of Commissioner Teresa Stanley, who was absent - last Monday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors amend the county's zoning code on April 11. The code change would bring the county in line with California's Proposition 64, approved by voters last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.