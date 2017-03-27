Child, adult shot near north Sacramen...

Child, adult shot near north Sacramento park

15 hrs ago

A child and an adult were shot near a park in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento, police said. The shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Roanoke Avenue, near Mama Marks Park.

Sacramento, CA

