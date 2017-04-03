Check out this delicious Panettone from Corti Brothers.

WEBVTT >> WELCOME BACK AND I AM INHEAVEN.RICK IS HERE WITH COURTNEYBROTHERS.THIS IS INCREDIBLE.PEOPLE COME TO YOU WHEN THEYWANT TO WOW THEIR GUESTS.A LOT OF THE SAME STAPLES FOREASTER.YOU GO TO THE STORE AND COMEBACK WITH SOMETHING TO MAKE YOURGUESTS GO, WHERE DID YOU GETTHAT?>> HE DEVELOPS ALL KINDS OFCONTACT SPEED HUMIDITY MAN WHOSEFAMILY HAS BEEN BAKING THESETHINGS SINCE 1938.MORE TYPICALLY PEOPLE KNOW WHATPANETTONE IS.THIS IS THE EASTER VERSION OFTHAT CAKE TYPE PRODUCT, WHICHSOME PEOPLE SAY IT IS A CAKE,SOME SAY IT IS A BREAD.>> MY GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER'SDID NOT LOOK ANYTHING LIKE THIS.>> THESE ARE ARGUABLY THE FINESTIN ITALY.WE HAVE 14 VARIETIES IN OUREASTER SPRING HOLIDAYNEWSLETTER.EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE IS INTHE NEWSLETTER.>> I WANT TO HAVE IT FOR EASTER.WILL IT LAST?>> THEY ARE REALLY INCREDIBLE.IF YOU WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPYWITH YOUR DESERT.YOU HAVE COVERED ABOUT 99% ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.