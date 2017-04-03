Check out this delicious Panettone fr...

Check out this delicious Panettone from Corti Brothers.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

WEBVTT >> WELCOME BACK AND I AM INHEAVEN.RICK IS HERE WITH COURTNEYBROTHERS.THIS IS INCREDIBLE.PEOPLE COME TO YOU WHEN THEYWANT TO WOW THEIR GUESTS.A LOT OF THE SAME STAPLES FOREASTER.YOU GO TO THE STORE AND COMEBACK WITH SOMETHING TO MAKE YOURGUESTS GO, WHERE DID YOU GETTHAT?>> HE DEVELOPS ALL KINDS OFCONTACT SPEED HUMIDITY MAN WHOSEFAMILY HAS BEEN BAKING THESETHINGS SINCE 1938.MORE TYPICALLY PEOPLE KNOW WHATPANETTONE IS.THIS IS THE EASTER VERSION OFTHAT CAKE TYPE PRODUCT, WHICHSOME PEOPLE SAY IT IS A CAKE,SOME SAY IT IS A BREAD.>> MY GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER'SDID NOT LOOK ANYTHING LIKE THIS.>> THESE ARE ARGUABLY THE FINESTIN ITALY.WE HAVE 14 VARIETIES IN OUREASTER SPRING HOLIDAYNEWSLETTER.EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE IS INTHE NEWSLETTER.>> I WANT TO HAVE IT FOR EASTER.WILL IT LAST?>> THEY ARE REALLY INCREDIBLE.IF YOU WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPYWITH YOUR DESERT.YOU HAVE COVERED ABOUT 99% ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 32 min Ababa Bambam 27
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 7 hr Canuck stay home 40
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Sun Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Sat RiccardoFire 94
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... Sat Luz Morales 5
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Recover Lost Videos from Samsung Galaxy S7 Mar 31 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC