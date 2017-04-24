Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento

cbo

Sacramento, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
Chance the Rapper was welcomed to Sacramento Thursday, April 27, 2017 with a key to the city.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg gave the Grammy award-winning artist the honor when he came into town to perform at the Golden 1 Center for his Be Encouraged Tour.

