Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento.
Chance the Rapper performs on stage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival on October 2, 2016 in Queens, New York. Chance the Rapper performs on stage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival on October 2, 2016 in Queens, New York.
#1 7 hrs ago
Chance the Rapper was welcomed to Sacramento Thursday, April 27, 2017 with a key to the city.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg gave the Grammy award-winning artist the honor when he came into town to perform at the Golden 1 Center for his Be Encouraged Tour.
