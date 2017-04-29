Caught on Camera: Food Carts Seized f...

Caught on Camera: Food Carts Seized from Sacramento Church Vendors

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

"I came and I personally talked to each of them months ago. And I told them, 'If you don't comply, if you don't get a permit, you're going to be in violation, they're going to confiscate your product,'" said an officer in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... 28 min Fucisil 16
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia 1 hr Fucisil 3
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 1 hr StrawMan 53
Dirty Snapchat usernames 4 hr taylor_raexxx 43
i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ... 5 hr Kenkenbananaken 2
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 10 hr Samson 8
News Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for... Fri cbo 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC