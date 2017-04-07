Capital Stage presents Sacramento Pre...

Capital Stage presents Sacramento Premiere of Stupid F##King Bird by Aaron Posner

Capital Stage presents Stuping F##king Bird by Aaron Posner , the irreverent adaptation of Chekov's classic The Seagull, originally comissioned and first performed by Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, DC in 2013. Michael Stevens on , Capital Stage Producing Artistic Director, will direct this Sacramento Premiere which will feature a powerhouse cast of local favorites including Brittni Barger, Jason Kuykendall and Capital Stage Co-Founder Peter Mohrmann .

