Cannabis workers, once facing legal peril, get the California seal of approval
The parking lot of the River City Phoenix medical cannabis dispensary was jammed last Thursday. As a security guard directed traffic, a line of patients stretched out the door of the North Sacramento outlet in a funky industrial neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|50 min
|LaurenRudd02
|37
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|RiccardoFire
|47
|In Love with my Mom
|9 hr
|Gomer Piles
|6
|Bill supporting renewable energy advances
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|95
|medical doctor and adderral
|Fri
|Dr Death
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC