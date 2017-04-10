Californian busted on cocaine charge
State police arrested Matthew C. Remling, 48, of Sacramento, Calif., on a charge of possessing more than two pounds of cocaine. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail, needing $100,000 cash to make bond.
