Californiaa s climate-change program would fight air pollution under proposal

12 hrs ago

SACRAMENTO >> As the Legislature weighs the future of cap and trade, California's groundbreaking program to cut greenhouse gas emissions that expires in 2020, it is considering key changes pushed by environmentalists and fought by Big Oil and other industry groups in a proposal that cleared its first committee hearing Monday. Air pollution - not just climate-warming greenhouse gases - would be melded into the complex cap-and-trade program under Assembly Bill 378 , by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.

