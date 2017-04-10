California sets new all-time record f...

California sets new all-time record for northern Sierra rainfall

Although County Road 22 has dried out and opened back up after the heavy rains early this year, there are still areas of the Yolo Bypass that have yet to dry out. With one more soaking-wet storm front dumping its stuff special-delivery over Wednesday night, California woke up on Thursday to a new all-time record for rainfall, as measured in the all-important “Northern Sierra eight-station index,” a catchment area that pretty much defines the Golden State's water-level health.

