California moves -- slowly -- toward resuming executions
Sacramento, Calif. a California has long been what one expert calls a "symbolic death penalty state," one of 12 that has capital punishment on the books but has not executed anyone in more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|1 hr
|TrickyTrumpster
|45
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|1 hr
|Fucisil
|38
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|1 hr
|Fucisil
|16
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|2 hr
|Fucisil
|2
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|4
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|2 hr
|Fucisil
|8
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|2 hr
|Fucisil
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC