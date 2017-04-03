California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road work
State Sen. Anthony Canella, R-Ceres, smiles as he talks with Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, as lawmakers debate a transportation bill, that would increase the state's gas and vehicle taxes $5 billion-a-year- to pay for major road repairs, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Cannella joined Democrats in voting for the bill, SB1, that was approved and sent to the Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why am I being hit on by much younger men?
|58 min
|DeVertigoLeMarcus
|2
|Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide.
|1 hr
|Lt Calley
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|That guy
|5,451
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|10 hr
|Jrr591
|28
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Fri
|13th Amendment
|45
|How to Restore Deleted Text Messages from Andro...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|2
|Lets Play Music
|Thu
|Lifehouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC