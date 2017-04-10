California Cop Punches Black Man Multiple Times During Violent Arrest
Nandi Cain Jr., who was accused of jaywalking, said he thought he would be the next Trayvon Martin in an interview Tuesday. police officer in Sacramento, California is suspended and being investigated after he was caught on video throwing and repeatedly punching a Black male accused of jaywalking this week, reports the Los Angeles Times .
