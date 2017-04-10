California bills aim to crack down on for-profit charter schools
Vowing to fight public school profiteering, Democratic state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would either block or seriously limit for-profit companies' ability to operate charter schools in California. The two proposals seek to address a growing concern among legislators that Wall Street-traded companies managing some of the state's charters are raking in mountains of state aid while providing students a poor education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|OldLady
|27
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Sexyprofessorx
|32
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|J E Hoover
|39
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|BeenThereBefore
|32
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Clarence Allen, 76, executed for 1980 triple mu... (Jan '06)
|14 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|14 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC