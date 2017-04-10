California bills aim to crack down on...

California bills aim to crack down on for-profit charter schools

Read more: LA Daily News

Vowing to fight public school profiteering, Democratic state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would either block or seriously limit for-profit companies' ability to operate charter schools in California. The two proposals seek to address a growing concern among legislators that Wall Street-traded companies managing some of the state's charters are raking in mountains of state aid while providing students a poor education.

