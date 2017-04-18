California bill that would restrict charter school approvals stalls in Sacramento
Charter school supporters are applauding a state senator's decision to table a bill that would have allowed only school districts to approve new charter petitions. The bill's author, State Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, said Monday he will not ask the Senate Education Committee to vote on the bill next week when it was due to come up for consideration.
